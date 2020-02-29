It’s through connections the community can become a stronger place.
Community Connection Team will host its inaugural Raise the Vibration event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Galleria, 500 Galleria Drive, Richland Township.
As part of V-Day, a global activist movement aimed at stopping violence against women and girls, Raise the Vibration focuses on action, art, connection, imagination and love, and how they can help the community resist violence and systems of oppression to create meaningful opportunities for all.
“When we can hear personal stories from people and gather together in community for collective action, we can inspire, motivate and support each other,” said Rachel Allen, a Community Connection Team member who spearheaded the event.
Featured speakers represent organizations and individuals doing work connecting people in the community with opportunities for positive engagement, including Jermaine Taylor, with Hope 4 Johnstown; Jessica Satava, with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra; Paula Eppley-Newman, with Beginnings Inc. and Trinity Farms Center for Healing; and Marshay Walker, a personal development coach.
Allen said they are excited to bring some movers and shakers together from the community who are truly about raising the vibration.
“It can’t get anymore grassroots than Hope 4 Johnstown, which is constantly reaching out to make strong and meaningful connections in the city,” she said. “The JSO is creating new and exciting ways of interacting with music, and in doing so, making inroads into both broadening their audience and bringing us together as a community. Trinity Farms embodies the amazing work of linking healing, hope and second chances. Finally, Marshay Walker, a visionary coach and leader, will share her own experience of raising the vibration.”
The event also will feature music from Kim King and an interactive ongoing art experience led by Kendra Pearl.
Raise the Vibration will begin with music-making, featuring drums and hand percussion with opportunities for all who attend to take part, and concludes with a community dialogue experience led by Eppley-Newman, followed by a dance party at the end.
“All of our work may involve different aspects of building and strengthening community, but it all has the aim of eliminating violence in all forms and moving forward in life together as one diverse family in our region,” Allen said.
There is no admission fee to attend.
For more information, visit the Community Connection Team’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCTJohnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.