Citizens Concerned for Human Life is asking students in grades 7 through 12 to participate in regional and statewide pro-life oratory and essay contests about abortion, infanticide, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research.
There are three separate contests – a regional oratory contest, a state oratory contest and a state essay contest. Both oratory contests are for students in ninth through 12th grade.
The essay contest is for seventh through 12th grades.
The speeches must be from a pro-life perspective and a written copy of the speech must be submitted by Friday to contact@webparish.com. Students must list their name, parents, address, school and phone number.
The regional oratory contest will be held at Attorney Tom Forr’s office in Altoona on March 8.
The varsity contest is for 11th and 12th graders. The first place winner of the varsity contest will receive $200, second place $125 and third place $75. Awards for the junior varsity contest, students in ninth and 10th grades, are first $150, second $100 and third $50.
For the statewide contest, students in grades 9 through 12 must also deliver a five- to seven-minute pro-life speech about abortion, euthanasia or embryonic stem cell research. Students must video record their speech and submit it to the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation by April 10.
Cash prizes will be awarded and the first place winner will receive an all expense paid trip to the National Oratory Contest at the National Right to Life Teens for Life Convention to be held June 27 in Washington
There also is a statewide essay contest for students grades 7 through 12. The deadline for the contest is March 2.
Complete contest rules can be found at www.paprolife.org.
