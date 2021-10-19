JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Windber Ramblers Lettermen's Club got a $25,000 boost from an anonymous donor.
The club, which supplies scholarships to Windber Area student-athletes, ended the third quarter of its 20th anniversary fundraising campaign having generated $62,000.
And a significant part of that success was due to the donation by an anonymous donor in memory of her family members.
The club's fund is managed and invested by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
The partnership with the CFA has bolstered the club's efforts to raise funds for Windber student athletes, club campaign Chairman Bob Portante said.
A $ 25,000 was presented to the club Tuesday at the CFA's Franklin Street Office.
To help reach the club's goal of raising $80,000 by the end of the fourth quarter, the club's Army and Navy veterans have a special contest planned around the Dec. 11 Army-Navy football game.
"We are encouraging people to make donations to the club's fund at the foundation and include a note that it is in honor of the Army team or Navy team," Portante said.
"Competition is the spice of life. But at the end of the day, no matter which team wins, we can say we collected $10,000 or $15,000 from both teams. That would be great."
For more information about how to donate, visit cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/wrlc.
