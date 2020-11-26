CENTRAL CITY – It’s been six years since Dan Bulger started hosting the annual Thanksgiving community dinner at the Central City Borough building, and in that time, he’s always invited residents to sit and share a meal together.
That changed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bulger and a group of about nine volunteers still manned their posts Thursday, but instead of tables prepared for diners, bags with meals in containers were handed out.
“It’s just a wonderful thing to get together,” he said. “We have a lot of good helpers. Everybody just shows up and whatever needs done they do it.”
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone in the Shade-Central City School District was welcomed into the building by masked volunteers who brought them free food and offered cookies.
Costs are covered by more than 50 local clubs, organizations and individuals.
Kim Vought, a volunteer and Bulger’s niece, said “the community has been good about giving” for the annual meal.
She’s been lending a hand for the past three years.
“It’s nice, especially for the people who aren’t going to make a big dinner for themselves or maybe they can’t,” Vought said.
One of those individuals was Joe Sanzo, who came to pick up meals for him and his wife.
“I’m just thankful and grateful,” he said.
With his children unable to celebrate the holiday with him, Sanzo said he was “really glad” Bulger and the group were handing out hot meals.
Donald Custer was another visitor Thursday who expressed gratitude for the food.
“They’re doing a great job,” he said.
Custer visited the borough building to pick up meals for him and his wife as well.
He said a full turkey for the two of them is too much food, but being able to get the pre-packaged meals is perfect.
When it was all said and done, there were roughly 200 meals handed out this year.
“It is a good opportunity for the group to help out the community and provide a service you don’t see too often in other communities,” Central City Mayor Dan Dabbs said.
Another adjustment to this year’s event was the food supplier.
Bulger said the group decided to go in a different direction from previous events and hired My Girls Catering in Somerset, which turned out to be a good choice.
“They came highly recommended,” he added.
The only change Bulger would have made to a “better than expected” year was being able to have the residents sit down together, especially because of the contentious environment surrounding the novel coronavirus and presidential election.
He said a lot of people are upset about those issues, and he would have liked to bring them together despite any differences.
