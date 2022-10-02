PATTON – For over 40 years, the annual Apple Cider Festival at Prince Gallitzin State Park has been drawing visitors to the park for fall fun.
Vinny Curtis, environmental education specialist for the park, said Sunday the annual event is not only a big fundraiser for the friends of the park group, but allows individuals who may not typically visit the park to see what it has to offer.
“It draws a lot of people that we normally wouldn't get into the park for other programming or camping or something like that,” Curtis said. “That allows us to kind of advertise or show off what we have here in the park, or the resource wise and muddy the waters campground and things like that. We're just public programming, getting people out, outside in nature. Seeing what we have.”
Curtis added that this year the event expanded on its typical educational offerings. He explained that typically the festival incorporates an education table.
“We've incorporated roving interpreters around so every half hour there's someone else carrying around something cool,” he said. “... It lets you talk to a whole different group of people that normally wouldn't stop at a table.”
The event also included music, vendors, displays from local organizations and cider samples made by local boy scouts.
Tina and Rodney Strible, of Clearfield County, said they keep coming back to the festival with their business Strible’s Woodworking because people show up to the festival each year.
Tina Strible said she brought less inventory thinking that the attendance would be down due to the inclement weather, but she was surprised that the event was still well-attended.
Lucas Taylor, of Colver, said that he and his mom attend the event every year to get out of the house and look at the “neat crafts.”
Taylor said he likes that the event is local.
“I like how there's a unique feel to it being in the fall with the foliage and coming up to (Patton), and it's just really, really interesting just to see everything,” he said.
