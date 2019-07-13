Johnstown’s longest running jubilee is gearing up for another memorable week in Ferndale Borough.
The 89th annual Ferndale Volunteer Fire Association Jubilee will kick off Monday evening and continue through Saturday night at the festival grounds along Ferndale Avenue. The summer celebration will open each night at 6:30 p.m. and close around 10:30 p.m., except on Saturday when it closes at 11 p.m.
“This is the 89th year for the jubilee ... one of the longest running in the state of Pennsylvania,” said Sean Glenn, jubilee president. “Each year it has always been a good local family-oriented event – a good cheap fun night out for the entire family.
“There’s lots of children’s rides, great food, our famous firemen’s kitchen with a lot of the specialties that we’ve had for all these years – the famous hot sausage, the famous Ferndale hamburgers, french fries – and we have other food vendors from the amusement company.”
Glenn was proud to note that the jubilee has also worked with the same amusement company for many years.
“Bartlebaugh Amusements is again providing the rides and games this year and they’ve been with us for at least 20-something years,” Glenn said.
One-price ride bracelets for the jubilee will be $14 each night.
The kitchen will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
This year’s jubilee will not feature a pierogi-eating contest due to a lack of interest in the activity, said the jubilee co-chairman.
“Last year wasn’t as good as previous years. There wasn’t as much interest to do it again this year, so we did eliminate that event,” Glenn said.
While the pierogi-eating contest has been nixed, a tried-and-true crowd favorite will take place Saturday, as the annual fireworks show is scheduled to illuminate the night sky at 10 p.m.
“Our spectacular fireworks show will be performed by Pyrotechnic Artists, and then later that night we’ll have the drawing for the car giveaway,” Glenn said.
This year’s car giveaway grand prize is a 2019 Ford Escape, which features a sports appearance package.
Drawing tickets are $5 apiece or three for $10 and can be purchased at the jubilee grounds, the Ferndale Borough secretary’s office, New You Boutique, Tony’s Sub Shop, Lee’s Cakes, and select weekends at Market Basket on Scalp Avenue.
Also adding to the flair of Saturday’s events will be a children’s matinee from 1 to 4 p.m. Kitchen specials will be held during this time, and ride bracelets will be $7. Children younger than 12 will have the chance to win prizes at the end of the matinee.
The jubilee’s annual parade, which will be held rain or shine, will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The evening’s parade will begin in the 900 block of Vickroy Avenue and will proceed to Harlan and Ferndale Avenue before making its way to the jubilee grounds.
Glenn, who has helped to organize the jubilee for several years, said there is still a need for volunteers to lend a helping hand.
Those interested in volunteering or looking for more information about the jubilee should email Fire@Ferndaleborough.com or visit www.facebook.com/Ferndale-Volunteer-Fire-Association.
