EBENSBURG – There’s no place like home.
The annual Ebensburg Homecoming will be held Friday and Saturday at sites throughout the borough and at Lake Rowena.
Festivities will kick off with the Downtown Shutdown.
Center and High streets will be closed and downtown businesses will be open with featured events and specials.
Musical entertainment will be provided by The Uptown Band, which will play a variety of sounds from rock, to country to Top 40 hits, from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday.
Danea Koss, director of community development for Ebensburg Borough, said people look forward to the event, and it’s a great way to celebrate Ebensburg.
“We have a lot of people who come out, and many say this is their favorite weekend of the summer,” she said. “We encourage everyone to come out, meet up with friends, bring a chair, explore all our downtown establishments and enjoy food, drinks and live music all evening long.”
Additional events include a cookout and live music by Stacy & the Rejects at American Legion Post 363, a vintage Christmas in July at High Street Emporium and Bride to Bride flea market at K&K Bridal.
Homecoming will begin with a community yard sale on Saturday with stops at the Ebensburg VFW Post 4963, Holy Name Roman Catholic Church and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School. Yard sale maps are available at the borough office and online at www.ebensburgpa.com/main-street-partnership.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Ebensburg library will hold a book sale, yard sale, basket raffle and bake sale, and food and drinks will be available.
A homecoming 5K and 15K race will begin at 9 a.m., with a duathlon to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Both events will begin at the Ebensburg Rails to Trails at the Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St. Cost is $20 for the 5K and 15K, $25 for the duathlon and $30 for both 5K or 15K and duathlon.
A farmers market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Penn Eben Park.
The public is invited to play tennis for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ebensburg Tennis Center, 257 Lakeview Road.
A children’s fishing derby, hosted by the Lions Club, will be offered from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lake Rowena.
ABATE of PA-Cambria Summit Chapter will return with a backpack giveaway – while supplies lasts – beginning at 5 p.m. at Lake Rowena.
From 5 to 8 p.m., a basket raffle and food trucks will be offered at Lake Rowena.
The Lee Miller Experience and Kiana Smith Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
At dusk, a fireworks display will light up the night sky.
“The fireworks are a highlight of the weekend for a lot of people, and we love doing it,” Koss said.
She said the event is one that the community loves to celebrate.
“We hope people will come out and enjoy a summer weekend in Ebensburg,” Koss said.
“It’s a great family-friendly event, and we hope people enjoy our town and come back for our other events.”
For a complete schedule of events, call 814-472-8414 or visit www.ebensburgpa.com/main-street-partnership.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
