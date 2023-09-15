BEDFORD, Pa. – Cambria and Bedford counties’ coroners will host a statewide association of their peers for a weeklong gathering next week.
It’s the second time in five years the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association will meet at Omni Bedford Springs for its annual conference, which includes multiple days of training sessions.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees and Bedford County Coroner Russell “Rusty” Styer are both members of the state association’s board.
“It’s a great honor for Rusty and I to host this again,” Lees said, adding that it brings “much needed education and showcases our region.”
He said more than 100 coroners and deputy coroners from 45 counties will attend.
