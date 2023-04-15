JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As children piled into Bottle Works on 3rd Avenue Saturday their eyes lit up by the sight of books in every direction they looked for The Learning Lamp's 14th annual Children's Book Festival.
"It's a great opportunity to come down to Johnstown to learn about local authors and get some books," Eli Traup said.
He was there with his wife and their 3-year-old daughter, Hattie.
The Traups were just one of several dozens of families that explored the numerous offerings throughout the Bottle Works' main building and Tulip building.
From a bag sale, book vendors and crafts, to local and national authors' tables lining the entire first floor of the structure, there was something for everyone.
"I just love that it brings literacy to the area," Blairsville mother Amanda Cherry said.
She and her daughter spent some time with local writer Jenna Rice at her "Hank's Forever Home" table where children could participate in a craft.
Sherri Pisarski brought Courtney Craft to the event to explore the offerings and did the same.
The babysitter said they always attend Bottle Works events and love the varying activities made available by the organization.
Saturday's book festival was started as a way to introduce regional children to authors and performers.
Leah Spangler, Learning Lamp president and CEO, said rural youngsters often don't often get those types of opportunities, which is why her organization endeavors to change that.
"I personally feel this is the premiere event for children in the area," Spangler said.
In addition to tables full of books, authors were on hand to give presentations and conduct workshops, such as Keith Graves who is known for "Chicken Big" and "The Orphan of Awkward Falls."
Courtney Carter DeJesus, author of "Eva the Kid Reporter," was also there to chat about her book.
"The kids are really sweet," she said.
Carter DeJesus commended The Learning Lamp and Bottle Works for holding the festival and make reading more accessible to area children.
Abigail Swearman, 8, of Somerset, said she was having a blast.
She and a friend were rummaging through the stacks of books collecting new pieces for their collections while Swearman's mother was doing the same.
Lindsey Swearman is the librarian at St. Peter's Catholic School in Somerset.
Not only was she collecting books to buy for her own children but for the students at school.
"It's nice to have books for kids that aren't super-expensive," Lindsey Swearman said, adding that the festival is a great opportunity to introduce children to a wide variety of books.
Sonya Underwood was also digging for books with her 11-year-old daughter, Saige, who had a stack of famous titles from "The Boxcar Children" and "Stick Dog" to "Big Nate" and "Dork Diaries."
"We come every year," the parent said.
Sharteake Tisinger, a volunteer, described the festival as a great opportunity for youngsters.
"It's a very nice experience to watch children come and get books," she said.
The book festival will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday where there will be more book signings, story telling, workshops and presentations.
For more information, visit thelearninglamp.org/for-families/childrens-book-festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.