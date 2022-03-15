JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An anniversary heritage hike to Staple Bend Tunnel will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday to commemorate the opening of the Allegheny Portage Railroad 188 years ago on March 18, 1834.
On the five-mile round-trip hike, participants will learn about the inclines and levels of the Allegheny Portage Railroad, including the construction of Staple Bend Tunnel, the first railroad tunnel in America.
Those attending should wear good walking shoes and bring a snack.
Space is limited, and reservations are required. Call 814-886-6150 to sign up and for the meeting location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.