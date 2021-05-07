Two local organizations committed to raising awareness of women’s health issues have joined forces to fight cancer.
The Ann Harris Smith Foundation has joined the Screen One Screen All campaign launched earlier this year by the Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber. The awareness initiative encourages women to schedule their health exams – including screenings for breast and ovarian cancers.
The Windber hospital’s Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center and Windber GYN Associates introduced Screen One Screen All in January after leaders observed that many women had delayed their regular screenings due to the pandemic during the past year. The campaign expanded on the two departments’ Fight Together promotion that linked National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September and National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in January.
“After the difficult year we’ve all had, we looked at 2021 as a great time to reinforce the importance of regular screenings for all female cancers, which can help detect an abnormality at an early stage and improve treatment outcomes,” said Erin Goins, Windber’s director of women’s health services.
“We created a three-color ribbon to serve as a reminder that cervical, ovarian, and breast health should be viewed as equally important and that early detection of cancer in these areas through regular screenings can save lives.”
The hospital’s campaign encompasses the Ann Harris Smith Foundation’s mission of raising awareness for ovarian cancer detection.
The foundation was launched in 2000 after Ann Harris Smith was diagnosed with Stage IV ovarian cancer. Like many cases of ovarian cancer, Ann Smith’s disease had begun to spread by the time she was diagnosed, so the foundation is dedicated to spreading the word about ovarian cancer and early detection.
She died in July 2002. Her husband, Laurel Auto Group founder and president Mike Smith, and her son, vice president Matt Smith, have continued her legacy through the foundation.
Each September, the Turn the Towns Teal promotion spreads the word with ribbons on trees and signs in many community. The foundation’s driveteal.com website provide information about symptoms and risk factors for ovarian cancer.
The family sees Mother’s Day as the opportunity to take Ann Smith’s legacy to the next level.
“If women access our driveteal.com website and have questions about their symptoms, we wanted to be able to connect them to a provider for an examination and treatment if needed,” Matt Smith said. “We feel Windber GYN Associates is that provider in our area. Having met the staff, our family is impressed with their commitment to helping women of all ages with their overall health and wellness, especially focusing on cancer prevention.”
Hospital president and CEO Tom Kurtz said the partnership illustrates the value of organizations with similar missions working together.
“This is a win-win for both the Ann Harris Smith Foundation and the medical center’s two female-focused departments,” Kurtz said. “A collaboration such as this connects women with both information and access to experienced and dedicated providers.
“The Smith family has done an amazing job of increasing awareness of ovarian cancer in our area and we hope to help them continue those efforts through the women’s health services offered at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.”
