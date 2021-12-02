BREVARD, N.C. – A well-known California animal rights activist is on trial in North Carolina for allegedly stealing a goat and filming the "open rescue."
Wayne Hsiung was arrested in June 2018 after allegedly stealing the animal from Sospiro Ranch in Pisgah Forest that February. Hsiung live-streamed the event on Facebook with the organization he co-founded, Direct Action Everywhere. He also left his driver's license at the scene.
Hsiung pleaded not guilty to felony larceny and breaking and entering charges in Transylvania County Superior Court. The trial is expected to last into next week.
While Hsiung was in the Asheville, N.C., area to speak at a vegan festival in 2018. He said locals tipped him off about the condition of the baby goat at Sospiro Ranch.
What is unclear, however, is how the tipster knew the condition of a newborn goat on the small, rural farm.
The Sospiro Ranch is a family-run homestead, unlike many of the farms where DxE's open rescues take place, and farm owners Curt and Susan Burnside say their goats have free access to five acres of pasture and browse, as well as dry stalls in a barn.
Hsiung said the goat he took from Sospiro Ranch was sick with pneumonia, lying in its own feces, and if it didn't die from its illness, it would have been sent to a brutal slaughter.
The Burnsides and Transylvania County Sheriff's Officer Chase Owen, however, say the goat was well taken care of.
'Open rescue' strategy
The Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) strategy of "open rescue" involves video-taping activists breaking into farms and taking animals they believe to be suffering due to poor living conditions or a lack of medical care.
This case has garnered attention from national news outlets and activists around the world. Despite many risky operations in his years as an animal rights activist, Hsiung now faces for the first time a potential felony conviction – which could carry up to three years of jail time.
Hsiung has been arrested more than a dozen times and was deported from China after rescuing three dogs from the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in 2016. Hsiung said prosecutors have dropped charges against him in previous open rescue cases.
Since 2018, DxE has continued publicizing open rescues as a way to bring attention to animal cruelty in agriculture, and many of the operations are often targeted at factory farms.
In 2019, The New York Times covered Hsiung and DxE's open rescue of a piglet from an eastern North Carolina Smithfield Farm, the largest pork producers in the world. According to The Times, University of Tennessee veterinary residents later found the piglet suffered from pneumonia, anemia and an antibiotic resistant staph infection.
In August 2021, a DxE activist conducted an open rescue of two chickens from a Tyson Foods chicken farm. Dozens of other similar open rescues from across the globe are available to peruse at www.directactioneverywhere.com
Former Intercept reporter Glenn Greenwald also covered Hsiung and DxE's rescue of two piglets from a factory farm, and the FBI's subsequent attempts to recover the two piglets in federal raids of two animal sanctuaries in Utah and Colorado.
Case from both sides
In 2017, a different baby goat was also stolen from Sospiro Ranch. Hsiung has admitted to taking that animal, though DxE did not film the rescue.
When interviewed for a 2018 Transylvania Times article, Owen said he saw no evidence of animal mistreatment when he visited Sospiro Ranch.
"If you watch the video, you can tell that this is a far cry from the truth," Owen said. "The pens were clean, and the goat wasn't sick when they stole it; it got sick as a result of it being taken away from its mother and their not knowing how to take care of it."
In the video, which is still viewable on DxE's Facebook page, Hsiung narrates his nighttime open-rescue operation.
"There are 1 million goats killed every year in the U.S.," he said while inside the goat pen. "It's one of the fastest growing types of meats in the United States because people think it's sustainable. The reality is young mothers have their babies taken away from them over and over again. They are raised in these tiny pens ... They drag them by their hind legs. They hit them behind their head with a captive bolt gun. Many of them are not even unconscious when they're ultimately eviscerated on the slaughter line."
According to Sospiro Ranch's website, in 2017 the first goat Hsiung took was on its fifth day of a 10-day treatment for coccidian, which was being administered by the family's veterinarian. The second goat, the Burnsides say, was 6 days old when he was taken from a clean dry stall and his mother, which was nursing him at the time. They further allege that one of DxE's videos shows their goat being improperly fed, which is how he became sick with aspiration and pneumonia.
The Burnsides also wrote they raise many of their goats to be sold as pets, for landscape management, as well as for meat, but that they do not slaughter any of their animals on their farm.
Hsiung and DxE view this case as one that has the potential to further their message of animal liberation and establish a precedent for the legality of open rescue (if it is done in an attempt to save an animal from suffering) as well as an attempt to establish the "personhood of animals."
In a recent post from his Substack, Hsiung wrote, "This trial is about many things. The plight of animals. The need for rescue. The personhood of animals. But one of the most important things that will be tested is our faith in the people of North Carolina...The trial, in other words, is a gamble in which we are placing our faith in the people of this state. If we win, we will prove that compassion is a universal value. If we lose, we will, at a minimum, see where we are and where we need to go."
