Pennsylvania hunters, trappers and anglers are at risk of being scammed by the operators of “third-party” websites that claim to offer hunting or fishing licenses, according to a press release issued Friday by state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin.
The legislator reminded his constituents that there are only two ways to purchase a license – through the state-run Outdoor Shop online portal or in person from a retail license-issuing agent.
According to Metzgar, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has received reports that some hunters and trappers recently attempted to purchase licenses through unaffiliated websites that mimicked the appearance of the Outdoor Shop portal and offered a “simplified” purchasing process, but never received their licenses.
“The only difference made by using a third-party website to purchase a license is an added fee and the risk of identity theft,” Metzgar said. “Hunters, trappers and anglers should only purchase licenses through the Outdoor Shop or through approved brick-and-mortar license retailers. This will ensure they receive their licenses and that their sensitive personal information is not misused.”
State officials have asked anyone who finds a suspicious website that claims to sell licenses, but does not link to the Outdoor Shop portal, to call the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at 877-707-4085 or the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 717-787-2084. Victims of a scam site should notify the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office by completing a Scams Complaint Form.
An angler who purchases a Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission license through the Outdoor Shop will immediately receive a printable version, Metzgar said. A hunter or a trapper who purchases a license online will get a confirmation email from the Pennsylvania Game Commission; the license will then be mailed within two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.