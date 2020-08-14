Anesthesiologist Dr. Christopher Tresnicky joined the medical staff at Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber on Aug. 1.
Tresnicky graduated from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine after earning his undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He completed his internship and residency in anesthesia at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan, where he served as chief resident.
Board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Anesthesiology, Tresnicky comes to Windber with more than six years of experience, having personally performed or supervised a variety of anesthesia cases including but not limited to level 1 trauma, cardiothoracic, vascular, neurosurgical, high risk obstetric, orthopedic and pediatric.
He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, American Society of Anesthesiologists, American Osteopathic College of Anesthesiologists and the Pennsylvania Society of Anesthesiologists.
Tresnicky will join Dr. Gongliang Shue in providing anesthesiology to patients during a variety of medical procedures at the hospital.
