The American Automobile Association is predicting more than 55 million travelers are making plans for a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving, which would mark the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking holiday travel data in 2000.
Overall, an additional 1.6 million people will travel compared to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA.
“Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway,” said Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel. “Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers. Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”
A majority of holiday travelers – 49.3 million – are planning a road trip to their destinations and, INRIX, a global transportation analytics company, expects Wednesday afternoon to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much as four times longer than normal in major cities.
“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”
As traffic picks up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Pennsylvania State Police, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission held a recent event at the PennDOT Regional Traffic Management Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency in Harrisburg to remind drivers to wear their seat belts, drive sober and eliminate distractions behind the wheel as they prepare to travel.
“We can all do our part to avoid crashes by always wearing a seat belt, designating a sober driver, and never driving distracted,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “We want everyone to arrive at their holiday destinations safely, but when crashes do happen, PennDOT and first responders will work quickly to help the motorists involved and keep traffic moving.”
Staying safe
Operation Safe Holiday kicked off on Monday with the “Click It or Ticket” Thanksgiving enforcement mobilization running through Dec. 8. During the campaign, PSP will offer no-cost child passenger safety seat fitting clinics at several locations across the state.
“Troopers would rather assist a parent with a child safety seat installation at one of our clinics than issue a citation for not using one; or worse, respond to a crash involving an injured child who was in an improperly installed car seat,” said Lt. Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Whether you have a new baby, recently purchased a new child passenger safety seat, or simply want advice from a trained child passenger safety technician, I encourage all parents and caregivers to take advantage of this no-cost resource.”
In Pennsylvania, children younger than age 4 must be properly restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children younger than 2 must be secured in a rear-facing car seat until the child outgrows the maximum weight and height limits designated by the manufacturer. Booster seats are required for children ages 4 to 8 to keep them protected in the event of a crash.
Throughout Operation Safe Holiday, law enforcement will also conduct sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and regular traffic safety patrols beginning on Wednesday through the New Year’s holiday to crack down on drivers impaired by drugs or alcohol.
According to PennDOT data, there were 2,546 crashes resulting in 18 fatalities statewide during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which included the weekend before and after the holiday as well as Thanksgiving Day.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel holiday of year with 3.6 million motorists traveling during the six-day period.
“With traffic volumes at their heaviest and travelers happily thinking about holiday visiting, it’s critical to focus on safety and keep it top of mind,” said PA Turnpike Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey. “In addition to significantly higher traffic volumes, drivers may be more distracted. Also, the deer population is on the move this time of year, so vigilance is very important. Go carefully, plan ahead so you can take your time and stop at regular intervals for a break.”
Gas prices have been fluctuating over the past few weeks, but are currently cheaper than the national average at this time last year. For a majority of Americans, AAA expects gas prices to be fairly similar to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday, which averaged $2.57.
When it comes to Thanksgiving travel by plane, a recent analysis of AAA’s flight booking data from the past three years shows that flying the Monday before the Thanksgiving travel rush is the best option for travelers. That day has the lowest average ticket price of $486 prior to the holiday and is a lighter traveler day than later in the week. AAA also says travelers can save by traveling on Thanksgiving Day, which has the week’s lowest average price per ticket, $454.
REAL ID
During an event at the Harrisburg International Airport last week, PennDOT and the federal Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reminded Pennsylvanians who want to continue using their driver’s license or photo ID card as identification to board a domestic flight or enter a secure federal facility to upgrade it to a REAL ID-compliant version before federal enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins on Oct. 1, 2020.
“The holidays are approaching, and so many of us look forward to visiting family and friends,” said Kurt Myers, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services.
“This is the last holiday travel season before REAL ID enforcement begins, and we encourage our customers who are considering upgrading their license or ID card to take care of it sooner rather than later.”
Starting Oct. 1, a federally accepted form of identification, such as a Pennsylvania REAL ID driver’s license or photo ID card, a U.S. Passport/Passport Card or military ID, must be used as identification to board a commercial flight or visit a secure federal building that requires ID at the door.
REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards have been available at the customer’s option since March and, to date, more than 500,000 Pennsylvanians have chosen to get a REAL ID- compliant product.
Based on data from other states with REAL ID programs, PennDOT is anticipating that 1.3 million customers will get a REAL ID before the federal enforcement deadline.
To be issued a REAL ID-complaint license or ID, PennDOT must verify the following:
•Proof of identity: examples include original or certified copy of a birth certificate filed with the Pennsylvania Office of Vital Records/Statistics with a raised seal or a valid, unexpired U.S. Passport.
• Proof of Social Security number: Social Security card in current legal name.
• Two proofs of current physical Pennsylvania address: examples include a current, unexpired PA driver’s license or identification card, vehicle registration or a utility bill with the same name and address.
• Proof of all legal name changes, if current legal name is different than what is reflected on proof of identity document.
Examples include a certified marriage certificate issued by the county court for each marriage, court order approving a change in legal name or amended birth certificate issued by the State Office of Vital Records/Statistics. If the current name is the same as what is reflected on proof of identity document (usually a birth certificate or passport), a customer does not need to show proof of legal name changes.
Customers can bring the required documents to any PennDOT Driver License Center. More information about the documents required for REAL ID can be found at www.penndot.gov/REALID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.