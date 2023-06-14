JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were tears of grief, but also smiles of love, when Dakota Locher’s family and friends held a vigil on Tuesday for the 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Stonycreek River over the weekend.
They told stories about the child, prayed, lit candles and released balloons when gathered together on the Horner Street Bridge in Johnstown.
“We loved Dakota,” said his grandfather, Ralph Owens.
Locher drowned in the river near the intersection of Horner Street and Central Avenue on Saturday. He apparently went into the water to retrieve a toy he accidentally dropped, according to Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees. Rescue divers found the boy after nearly a two-hour search.
“The police, the firemen, they had divers there. … I just thank them all,” Owens said. “They tried, but nothing worked."
Surrounded by other family members, Owens said losing his grandson is “the worst thing that ever happened to me.”
His uncle, Tyler Thompson, remembered a boy who was “rambunctious” and “fearless.”
“He was just an amazing kid,” Thompson said.
Brittany Goughnour called Locher “my forever cousin, forever 11.”
Dozens of people attended the ceremony, including family members of Caleb Beppler, a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood also on Saturday.
Goughnour said the large turnout of people “shows love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.