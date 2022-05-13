JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “The very bright future of Johnstown starts right here, right now.”
That was the opening slide in a recent presentation by destination marketing guru Roger Brooks. Brooks recently spent some time in Johnstown as part of a process spearheaded by Visit Johnstown and paid for by the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Johnstown is often known for its history of tragic floods, but Brooks believes now is the time to rethink our brand and rebuild our image in a way that reflects today’s Johnstown and our many unique assets.
Why worry about our brand?
It’s a way to showcase the unique features we have to offer and to instill pride within the community to keep youth here and attract new residents to our community, while also inviting tourists to recreate, visit our attractions and support our local businesses.
The end goal is to make Johnstown an active, vibrant gathering place and a showcase for Pennsylvania.
The next steps involve finding the characteristics that set us apart and differentiate us from the other 1,100 or so communities in Pennsylvania.
Vision Together 2025 is excited about the process, and this project fits nicely into one of Vision’s seven priority goals.
Goal No. 5 is “Promote Johnstown as a Desirable Place to Live, Work and Play.”
Marketing brings people to visit a place once, but it is the experience that they have when they are here that brings them back.
Is our community clean, friendly and safe? There are Vision capture teams and community leaders involved in helping to make sure the answer is yes.
Do we have an abundance of unique outdoor recreation and a vibrant downtown? Again, Vision capture teams and other community leaders and organizations are making sure that answer is also yes.
Vision Together 2025 is built on capture teams – smaller subdivisions of the organization comprised of passionate people working together to achieve a specific goal. All of these capture teams are working on projects that will help move Johnstown’s brand in a new and more positive direction.
Take, for instance, the work of Mike Cook, who heads up Vision’s priority goal “Invest In and Grow Regional Recreational Amenities.”
Cook and a group of very dedicated volunteers have worked tirelessly to create awesome downhill bike trails on the Inclined Plane hillside. Brooks thinks these trails are just the type of feature that Johnstown needs to highlight when rebranding.
Brooks and his team created ads that describe the trails such as this: “At the top of the world’s steepest vehicular inclined plane is a trail like no other – anywhere. Forging your way down the incredible – and formidable – Inclined Plane Trail is a bucket-list bike ride for the ages. It is easily one of the most breathtaking mountain biking challenges in America, and when you’ve conquered the hill, you’ll be a minute away from an ice-cold beer in beautiful downtown Johnstown.”
Brands have to be unique and not every city has recreation like ours just minutes away from its downtown hub.
It’s that recreation, coupled with our area’s cool history, unique arts scene and growing downtown that can help us differentiate ourselves from the pack.
Brooks is adamant that for a new brand to succeed, you need champions. Cook is one such example, and we have other great champions already on board, but we sure would love even more.
Are you one of those champions?
Are you someone optimistic about our region’s future and ready to help move us forward to the next chapter?
If so, reach out to Visit Johnstown, the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce or Vision Together 2025.
There are lots of ways to get involved, fresh ideas are welcome and many hands make light work.
Community collaboration has never been stronger, and the hunt is on for those interested in being part of the solution and helping our new brand and region really take off. You may find a Vision Capture Team that lines up with your passions.
If you don’t, we’d love to hear your ideas and help you get started doing your part to take Johnstown to the next level.
