JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Amtrak’s Pennsylvanian route that stops in Johnstown will add modern, faster passenger trains in coming years, Amtrak officials said.
Touted as part of the “new era of rail,” Amtrak officials said their Airo trains will arrive in 2026, equipped with panoramic windows and business commuter-friendly features.
“Our new trains will transform the Amtrak experience with significant environmental benefits, a progressive design and world-class amenities,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris.
The trains would be deployed not long after the Pennsylvanian line is scheduled to add a second round-trip route through Johnstown, Latrobe and Altoona via a Pittsburgh-to-Harrisburg connection announced earlier this year by state and federal officials.
Through a deal between transportation officials and line owner Norfolk Southern, $200 million in line upgrades are planned for the next few years to allow the additional traffic – and continued freight – to coexist on the route.
As designed, the new Siemens-made Airo trains would feature amenities meant to cater to the growing number of passengers Amtrak is seeing. The new trains will be capable of traveling at 125 mph along corridors and terrain suitable for those speeds.
The trains will also be more energy-efficient, using companion dual-power electric and diesel engines.
But the trains were also designed to cut down on the slowdowns needed when switching from electrified tracks in Philadelphia to non-electrified tracks to the west.
Redesigned café cars will add contemporary food service. Spacious seating was prioritized with ergonomics in mind, with enhanced legroom, larger and sturdier tray tables and seat-back tablet holders. Headrests will also be movable, unlike current cabin offerings.
Dedicated individual outlets and USB ports will be added, as well as on-board wireless internet, Amtrak officials said.
The Pennsylvanian travels from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia by way of Harrisburg, continuing to New York City in a trip lasting more than nine hours, which is expected to be shortened by new rail line upgrades and the newer trains.
Andy Batson, PennDOT’s acting deputy secretary for multimodal transportation, said officials are optimistic about Amtrak’s statewide improvements.
That is expected to include $20 million in upgrades to sections of rail near Brownstown hill and Portage in the coming years.
Through the $1.2 trillion federal bipartisan infrastructure law, PennDOT is providing $200 million to Norfolk Southern to update tracks in western and central Pennsylvania.
“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Amtrak to provide high-quality transportation in Pennsylvania,” Batson said.
Other Amtrak routes will also add the trains, including the Northeast Regional, Empire Service, Virginia Services, Keystone Service, Downeaster, Cascades, Maple Leaf, New Haven/Springfield Service, Palmetto, Carolinian, Vermonter, Ethan Allen Express and Adirondack.
