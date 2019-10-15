New baggage cars on Johnstown’s Amtrak trains now also allow bicycles to be checked.
The service on Amtrak Pennsylvanian was announced as a joint effort of Amtrak and PennDOT.
The Pennsylvanian operates between Pittsburgh and New York. Checked baggage and checked bicycle service is now available at Pittsburgh, Johns-town, Altoona, Harrisburg, Lancaster and Philadelphia in Pennsylvania, along with Newark, New Jersey and Pennsylvania Station in Manhattan.
Additionally, bikes and bags may be transferred for customers who are connecting in Pittsburgh via the Capitol Limited to Washington, Cleveland or Chicago.
“This opens up a lot of possibilities that didn’t exist before,” said Mark Spada, president of Western Pennsylvanians for Passenger Rail. “We hope people take advantage of the service.”
Travelers from other areas have improved access to Cambria County’s growing network or recreation trails, Spada pointed out.
“From a recreation standpoint, that’s a plus,” Spada said. “Bicycles are very popular on trains.”
Spada said bicycle checking on the Capitol Limited opened up use of the Great Allegheny Passage trail through stations at Connellsville, Pittsburgh and Cumberland, Maryland.
“We’re really happy about this because it shows our trails and outdoor amenities are becoming known,” said Mike Kane, president of Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. “Amtrak sees us as an outdoor destination.”
The checked baggage service will help those who are not able or not willing to carry their own luggage, he said.
“It opens up travel on the train for those who might not have been able to do that,” Spada said.
“Amtrak is pleased to offer our Pennsylvanian customers the convenience of traveling with their bikes and the ability to check bags at select stations between New York and Pittsburgh,” Joe McHugh, Amtrak vice president for state-supported services, said in a press release. “These service enhancements are part of Amtrak and PennDOT’s continued collaboration to enhance the customer experience on Pennsylvania state-supported routes.”
“Expanding multimodal transportation options doesn’t end at the train station,” said Jennie Granger, PennDOT deputy secretary for multimodal transportation. “The expanded checked bicycle service will allow travelers from across the country to explore Pennsylvania’s outstanding recreational opportunities with day trips to historic communities or longer bike-packing adventures to the many state and local parks, lakes and forests along the Pennsylvania’s BicyclePA Routes and state trails.”
There is a $20 fee for bicycles, but no box is required. Passengers checking bicycles must arrive at the station at least 45 minutes before departure.
More information and options to reserve bicycle is available on Amtrak’s website, Amtrak.com.
