JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – AmeriServ Financial Bank won a statewide bid to service business deposit accounts for the Pennsylvania Interest on Lawyer Trust Accounts Board.
The Pennsylvania IOLTA Board is a not-for-profit grant-making organization that supports awards grants to legal service organizations, pro bono programs and law schools to support civil legal assistance for people without the financial means to retain counsel.
The selection of AmeriServ is the culmination of a statewide Request for Proposal process that was initiated in 2022.
"As the largest funder of civil legal aid in the commonwealth, we consider it essential to partner with a financial institution that understands and supports our mission," Stephanie Libhart, PA IOLTA Board executive director, said in a press release.
"Among the banking proposals we received through the RFP, AmeriServ's proposal quickly rose to the top due to its commitment to its community and employees, personal customer service approach, and longtime status as an IOLTA Platinum Leader Bank."
AmeriServ has been a long-standing participant in the IOLTA Board's "Platinum Leader Bank" program in which banks pay a premium yield on IOLTA accounts, which means more funding for legal aid, IOLTA says on its website.
As part of the new partnership, AmeriServ will service business deposit accounts for the organization, including municipal money market accounts, which should provide AmeriServ Financial with additional stable core deposits that the bank will utilize to generate loans which support economic activity in the communities it serves, AmeriServ said in a press release.
Jeffrey Stopko, AmeriServ president and chief executive officer, said the bank is honored to provide banking services for the IOLTA Board.
"We are excited and honored to have been selected by our peers at the IOLTA Board to provide the banking services it needs to continue its mission," Stopko said.
"Like the IOLTA Board, we share its commitment to providing the products and services that often elude a community's poor and disadvantaged. In this case, the legal services that the IOLTA Board's grant recipients provide coupled with the banking community's commitment to supporting this important program helps to insure more people receive the legal representation they deserve."
AmeriServ Financial Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co. in Johnstown.
The company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through 17 community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland.
The company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville.
On Dec. 31, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.4 billion and a book value of $6.20 per common share.
