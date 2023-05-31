JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – While a legal dispute with an activist investor is ongoing, AmeriServ Financial Inc. said Wednesday that shareholders voted to elect three director candidates – Richard “Rick” W. Bloomingdale, David J. Hickton and Daniel A. Onorato – at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Onorato is executive vice president and chief of corporate affairs for Highmark Health; Bloomingdale is recently retired president of the Pennsylvania American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations; and Hickton is former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania.
“We appreciate the dialogue as well as the support from shareholders at this pivotal Annual Meeting," an AmeriServ statement said. "As demonstrated by our strong slate of director candidates, board refreshment is one of our top priorities as we continue acting on valuable feedback and strengthening our governance. We are committed to continually adding fresh perspectives and new skillsets to our boardroom, particularly as we navigate changes in the banking sector and execute a strategy to drive profitable growth over the long-term.”
Three open seats were up for election at the company's May 26 meeting. Incumbents Allan R. Dennison and Sara A. Sargent aged out of eligibility to run for reelection.
Onorato, who was reelected, was backed by the AmeriServ for another term. The company's nominees for the other two seats were Bloomingdale and Hickton.
Those three directors join the board, which includes Kim W. Kunkle, Mark E. Pasquerilla, J. Michael Adams Jr., Margaret A. O’Malley and Amy Bradley. Company President and CEO Jeffrey Stopko is also a board member.
AmeriServ filed the final voting results on a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
However, litigation regarding the company’s rejection of the nomination notice of three other candidates, Driver Opportunity Partners, remains pending in the United States District Court.
AmeriServ had rejected the group's nomination notice in mid-March and filed for a declaratory judgment in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas that would declare that the Driver group has no right to nominate any candidates for election as directors at the annual meeting.
"The company had notified Driver that the Purported Nomination Notice was invalid due to its failure to comply with the company’s bylaws as a result of certain material omissions and other material deficiencies," AmeriServ's statement said.
Driver, led by activist investor and AmeriServ shareholder Abbott Cooper, responded by filing a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against AmeriServ, seeking to postpone the company’s annual meeting until the court determines the validity of its nominations.
Cooper has purchased 8.6% of the company's shares since November, making him the largest shareholder in the company.
Driver's other two board nominees are Julius Rudolph, chief executive officer of McKnight Realty Partners, and Brandon Simmons, president and chairman of Let Our Vision Evolve, a nonprofit organization educating underrepresented professionals about private sector opportunities.
On May 22, the United States District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania denied Driver's motion for injunctive relief. The meeting was subsequently held and votes were tabulated and certified by the Independent Judges of Election.
Votes were not tabulated for Driver's nominees, AmeriServ's statement said.
However, the litigation regarding the validity of Driver's nomination notice remains open.
If that litigation ends in favor of Driver, that would require the election to be held again to allow Driver's candidates to run, according to AmeriServ's previous statements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.