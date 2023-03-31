JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cortnie B. Beaver has joined AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co. as the new vice president and retirement services manager.
Beaver has more than eight years of experience in wealth management, retirement services and financial planning. She is fully licensed for investment services and is a certified financial planner and chartered retirement plans specialist.
Beaver received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix in 2012.
