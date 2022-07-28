JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Every year, some up-and-coming musicians perform at AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival that organizers and fans get a sense could quickly rise in national prominence, playing for larger crowds and getting higher festival billings.
Johnstown Area Heritage Association director of marketing and communications Shelley Johansson points to Grace Potter, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Snarky Puppy, Anders Osborne, Trombone Shorty and The Commonheart as acts that have gone on that trajectory.
The same buzz precedes some performers heading into the 2022 event that will take place on Friday and Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
Johansson singled out Karina Rykman, a self-described “musical chameleon” who has played on the "Today" show, done a soundcheck with Phish at Madison Square Garden, and toured Japan and the United Kingdom.
“We try to pick the acts that are like on the way up, the acts that are going to explode, the acts that we won’t be able to afford next year,” Johansson said. “And, this year, by the way, it’s Karina Rykman, without a question. Her career has gone stratospheric since we made that booking. It is one of those bookings that’s going to make us look like we really know what we’re doing.”
Ron Carnevali, the festival's chairman, said he has “always believed that an important mission of the festival was to introduce people to new music that they hadn’t seen before.”
“I think, over the years, we’ve established some credibility with the regional music lovers to know that, whether they’ve heard of the bands or haven’t, they’re likely going to see a good show,” Carnevali said.
Carnevali mentioned Big Something as a rising band in this year’s lineup.
The group, which combines rock, funk, pop and improvisation, has performed at some top-tier events, including Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, The Peach Music Festival and Lockn' Festival.
“When these big festivals that have a hundred bands make these festival posters, they put their headliners in big letters at the top and then they sort of work down the list and the size of the type gets smaller as you go down the list,” Carnevali said. “Big Something’s type size has been increasing from year to year on those big posters, and they’re playing a lot of great festivals in prominent roles. I think they’re going to be a really cool band for us and somebody that might break out, turn out to be the kind of headliner, big festival headliner that we can’t afford anymore.”
Big Something is scheduled to perform Saturday at 6 p.m.
Rykman, a bass player and singer, will close out the festival with a two-hour show set to begin at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
She told fans to expect “a rootin'-tootin' good time over there in Johnstown, P.A.”
Rykman played at Flood City with Marco Benevento in 2021.
“I’m delighted to be back and fronting my own band this time,” Rykman said. “I cannot wait to be back.”
Her influences range from jam bands, such as Phish, The Allman Brothers Band and the Grateful Dead, who all provide “a big part of the fabric of who I am,” to jazz, punk, heavy metal, early-2000s indie sounds and the “thick rock grooves” of Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, the James Gang, ZZ Top and Cream.
Rykman’s musical tastes have been “wildly eclectic” since she was a child.
“Music, from the get-go, was the only thing that I cared about from a very young age,” Rykman said. “Then once I started actually playing, when I was about 12, I just had complete tunnel vision for playing guitar, playing bass. Then I started playing in bands very quickly thereafter. It’s all I wanted to do and all that ever made sense to me. … It became my path because of an insatiable desire for it to be the thing that I do.”
Rykman is one of 14 acts on the schedule.
Friday’s lineup consists of Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Vanessa Collier, The Fritz, Rusty Shackles, Shelf Life String Band, and Silver Screen, with Railroad Earth headlining at 8:30 p.m. Spin Doctors headline Saturday’s bill that also includes Rykman, Big Something, Buffalo Rose, Ally Venable Band, Kevin Dale, and Habatat.
