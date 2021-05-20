A full slate of music is set to entertain at this year’s AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival.
On Thursday, organizers announced 12 additional acts to join headliners Uprooted, featuring Michael Glabicki, of Rusted Root, and Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers to round out the festival that will be held Oct. 1 and 2 at Peoples Natural Gas Park, 90 Johns St., downtown Johnstown.
“As usual, we think we have several artists on this bill whose stars are on the rise – in particular, Maggie Rose, Marco Benevento and Midnight North,” said Ron Carnevali, festival chairman.
“Plus, we’ll see our old friend Billy Price, who has been playing in this region since the ’70s and never fails to delight Johnstown audiences, and some of the local bands we’re featuring this year, FlowerChild and Desperadoes, are Johnstown institutions.”
Midnight North has been playing together in the Bay Area since 2011. The band has since established itself as a mainstay on the nationwide touring circuit. Rolling Stone hailed them as the “Best New Act” in its review of 2018’s Peach Music Festival, saying the band “takes the best parts of roots music and weaves them into a tapestry of rock and Americana.”
Maggie Rose channels influences that existed long before she was born, in a place completely unlike today – pretty much the intersection of all-American rock and soul, with just enough British sparkle to make her music shine. The New York Times proclaimed, “Maggie Rose is a sturdy heartbreaker, full of astute, aggrieved songwriting and attitude that even in the post-Miranda Lambert era feels knifelike.”
Marco Benevento has been dubbed “one of the most talented keys players of our time” by CBS Radio. He has released six critically acclaimed solo albums over the last decade and performed everywhere from Carnegie Hall and Newport Jazz to Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.
Roosevelt Collier was brought up in the “sacred steel” tradition of the House of God Church, and built his reputation in The Lee Boys, known for their spirited, soul-shaking live performances. He leaves an indelible mark on listeners, flooring audiences with his lightning-fast slide work on the pedal steel. Collier last played the festival as part of The Lee Boys in 2010 and 2006.
Billy Price Band has been entertaining audiences in the region since the early 1970s. In April 2016, Price was officially recognized and inducted as a Pittsburgh Rock ‘n’ Roll Legend. Billy is a longtime favorite at the festival, having played the event in 2016, 2012, 2010 and 2006.
Colebrook Road bridges the divide between straight-drive, traditional grass and the genre-warping progressive grass and creates new bluegrass enthusiasts while expanding the genre’s definition for established fans. The band has built a fan base in Johnstown through appearances at Venue of Merging Arts and other local events.
West Philadelphia Orchestra is known for ecstatic parties with a mashup blend of Balkan brass, improvisation and American beats that has only deepened with time. The band first came to the area for the Johnstown Slavic Festival in 2018 and 2016.
Jukehouse Bombers are an explosive five-piece band from Indiana dedicated to keeping the blues alive and well. Their original songwriting reflects influences of classic blues, soul and southern rock served up with a contemporary flavor.
FlowerChild celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2019 and continues to bring the fire and good times to all who cross their path. Drawing inspiration from the jam/funk music of the ’60s and ’70, a FlowerChild show keeps the audience on their feet dancing.
Desperadoes have been rocking since 1976. Bassist Mike Suppes founded the band and joined forces with guitarist Mark Middleton in 1977. Middleton played lead guitar for the nationally signed band Raging Slab in the 1980s and ’90s.
Crawdad Joe’s founder Joseph Dedon grew up in southern Louisiana where he was heavily influenced by southern rock, blues, southern gospel, hard rock, metal, jazz and country music. You can hear the mix in his performances where he plays for fans in his new home of central Pennsylvania and abroad.
Ne’er Do Wells has roots in folk, bluegrass, punk rock, alternative rock and Americana. The Johnstown band’s songs reflect everyday life in a sweet melodic way paired with a distorted, gritty backing track.
“After a tough year of pandemic cancellations, we are thrilled to bring music back to the park this year, thanks to the steadfast support of sponsors like AmeriServ Financial,” Carnevali said.
“We’re even planning some improvements to the festival experience this year, like new mainstage pageantry that will include video reinforcement.”
Tickets can be purchased at www.floodcitymusic.com. Passes will go on sale in person at the Heritage Discovery Center and Johnstown Flood Museum on Friday.
