AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Co. has announced that Robert E. Vamos has qualified for membership in the Million Dollar Round Table. Attaining membership in MDRT is a distinguishing career milestone. It requires Vamos to adhere to a strict Code of Ethics, focus on providing top-notch client service and to continue to grow professionally through involvement in at least one other industry association.
Vamos has 28 years of experience in the financial services industry. He is responsible for developing and implementing carefully planned investment, retirement and estate planning strategies for clients. He is Pennsylvania insurance licensed for life, accident, property, casualty and allied lines. He also holds FINRA registration through LPL Financial.
He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, holds the Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow designation and has earned the Certification in Long Term Care Designation.
He is a member of Cambria & Somerset Estate Planning Council. He resides in Johnstown with his wife, Jenna, and their three children.
