Johnstown, Pa. – Michael Adams Jr. has been elected non-executive chairman of the AmeriServ Financial’s board of directors.
In addition, the company announced that Kim W. Kunkle has been elected non-executive vice chairman of the board.
Adams is the managing member of Mike Adams & Associates LLC, a Pittsburgh-based consulting firm. He has more than three decades of professional experience, including serving as legal counsel to numerous private businesses, public institutions, boards and commissions.
Adams also previously served as chairman of the board of directors of the Daily News Publishing Co., a privately held company.
Kunkle has served since 1984 as the president and CEO of Laurel Holdings Inc., a closely held private company with wholly owned subsidiaries involved in underground utility construction, plumbing, janitorial services, metal machining, industrial tool distribution and pipeline rehabilitation.
Laurel Holdings employs more than 200 people in western Pennsylvania.
Adams, who previously held the role of vice chairman, succeeds Allan R. Dennison following his retirement from the board in May.
“I want to thank the board for electing Kim and myself to these important roles at this critical juncture for AmeriServ,” Adams said in a statement.
“There is significant runway for AmeriServ to continue enhancing value for shareholders, customers, employees and the community it serves. As we navigate the current banking sector dislocation in the near term, we are equally focused on strengthening our operations and seizing new market opportunities over the long term.”
Adams also said he wanted to convey the full board’s gratitude to Dennison, who helped usher in new initiatives and guide AmeriServ to a strong post-pandemic recovery during his chairmanship, he said.
“We wish Allan and Sara A. Sargent, who has also retired from the board, the very best following their years of exceptional service,” Adams said.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
