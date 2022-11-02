AmeriServ Financial is holding its campaign “Serving up 30 Days of Kindness” through November on its Facebook and Instagram social media platforms, and followers are asked to share a short story or photograph depicting a random act of kindness.
For every random act of kindness shared, participants will be entered into a drawing for the chance to donate $1,000 to either the Wounded Warrior Project, Toys for Tots or K9s for Warriors and to win a $250 gift card to a local grocery store of their choosing.
The charities not chosen will receive separate donations from AmeriServ Financial.
Participants can use the hashtag #AmeriServUpKindess when posting.
