JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – AmeriServ Financial has announced the winners of its sixth annual AmeriServ Halloween Coloring Contest.

The winner for the 4- to 8-year-old age group is Hudson LaBelle, son of James and Kimberly LaBelle, of Ebensburg. The winner for the 9- to 12-year-old age group is Hayden Hildebrand, son of Jeff Hildebrand, of Hollidaysburg.

Winners received $100.

Each of this year’s 144 entries were on display in the bank’s downtown Johnstown lobby throughout October.

