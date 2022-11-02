JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – AmeriServ Financial has announced the winners of its sixth annual AmeriServ Halloween Coloring Contest.
The winner for the 4- to 8-year-old age group is Hudson LaBelle, son of James and Kimberly LaBelle, of Ebensburg. The winner for the 9- to 12-year-old age group is Hayden Hildebrand, son of Jeff Hildebrand, of Hollidaysburg.
Winners received $100.
Each of this year’s 144 entries were on display in the bank’s downtown Johnstown lobby throughout October.
