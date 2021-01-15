AmeriServ Financial Inc. has acquired two Somerset County branches of Riverview Financial Corp.'s Citizen’s Neighborhood Bank.
The Johnstown banking company is expanding as a Harrisburg-based operation pulls out of the local market.
AmeriServ and Riverview jointly announced their agreement Friday.
Jeffrey A. Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ, said the transaction adds a profitable branch and additional deposits in AmeriServ's core markets, which will give the company more lending power.
"This is an opportunity for a Johnstown-based business to profitably expand," he said. "Anytime a local business is expanding, it's good for a local economy."
AmeriServ acquired CNB branch deposit customers in Meyersdale, as well as the deposit customers of CNB’s leased branch in the Borough of Somerset.
The related deposits total approximately $48 million and will be acquired for a 3.71% deposit premium, or $1.8 million, Stopko said.
The Meyersdale branch will continue in operation under the AmeriServ name, and Somerset branch customers will be serviced from the neighboring full-service AmeriServ office at 108 West Main Street, AmeriServ announced.
Stopko said the transaction means AmeriServ will have the fourth-largest deposit market share in Somerset County, with four branches and $150 million in deposits.
Brett D. Fulk, President and CEO of Riverview Financial Corp., issued a statement Friday.
“This transaction is consistent with our ongoing focus upon operational efficiencies, which includes a comprehensive retail office repositioning and brand consolidation strategy," Fulk said. "We are pleased to have found the right partner in AmeriServ Financial Bank for our CNB deposit customers and retail employees. I am confident the transition from CNB will be seamless for our customers and employees.”
