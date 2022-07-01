In a national project, reporters with CNHI explore guns in America in light of recent mass shootings and efforts by some in federal and state governments to impose tighter restriction on weapons ownership and possession.
Lead reporters were Eric Scicchitano, CNHI's state government reporter for Pennsylvania, and Dave Sutor, political reporter with The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown.
Also contributing were CNHI reporters in Massachusetts, New York, Indiana, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas – and also at The (Sunbury) Daily Item, Meadville Tribune, Sharon Herald and New Castle News in Pennsylvania.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.