SOMERSET, Pa. – Nine patriots of the American Revolution will be honored during a ceremony at Samuels Lutheran Church Cemetery in Somerset Township on May 27.
Sons of the American Revolution Great Glades Chapter members will place wreaths by their graves and read biographies of each person.
The 2 p.m. event is open to the public.
“We feel it’s our obligation and, really, duty to honor and remember these people for their stories and their lives because they’re going away,” said Bill Lehman, the chapter’s secretary. “That’s part of the problem with the earlier wars. A lot of the graves are deteriorating. People take these stones and they get rid of them.”
Six of the individuals – Samuel Morrison, Jacob Barkley, Jeremiah Miller, Johan Jacob Lehmer, John Jacob Barkman and Adam Flick – are identified by name and military records.
Reports show that Miller’s wife, Elizabeth Miller, who will also be recognized during the event, loaded muskets and carried ammunition.
There are also two people, known only by their initials, M.C. and G.K., who were identified as American Revolution patriots during a grave survey conducted by the Works Progress Administration in the 1930s.
