The American Red Cross will host a blood drive in honor of Heather Sowalla from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at St. John's United Methodist Church, 910 Chestnut St., Northern Cambria.
Sowalla is battling a rare autoimmune disease called neuromyelitis optica, in which the immune system damages the spinal cord, brain and nerves of the eyes. As a result, the disease can cause paralysis and blindness.
As part of her treatment, she uses a combination of a chemotherapy-like drug along with transfusions of intravenous immunoglobulin, which is a blood product made from the plasma of blood donors.
Donors who give blood Sept. 1 through Sept. 18 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.