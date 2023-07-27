JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The American Red Cross will host a blood drive in honor of Dan Hutchison from 11:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at St. Therese of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, 536 Decker Ave., Johnstown.
Hutchison was a dedicated blood donor for years, until he found himself in need of lifesaving donations as he suffers from blood loss and other medical conditions.
He has donated approximately three gallons of blood to help patients in need, and he has received nearly 30 units of blood through transfusions during his medical treatments.
The goal is to collect 22 units of blood at the drive.
To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code STTHERESE, download the Red Cross Blood Donor app or call 1-800-733-2767.
