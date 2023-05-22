The American Red Cross is asking eligible donors to help ensure blood is available for patients in need by donating blood or platelets.
Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to ensure a strong blood supply.
Those who donate through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel while supplies last.
Donors also will be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.
Those who give from June 1 to 30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice.
They will automatically be entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.
To make an appointment, download the Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
