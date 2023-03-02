SOMERSET, Pa. – Local organizers are asking American Red Cross volunteers and supporters to step up for its celebration of the 80th annual American Red Cross Month, with opportunities throughout March.
Locally, there will be a Sound the Alarm home fire safety event from 9 to 11 a.m. May 11 in Somerset.
Home fires are the most frequent disaster response for the Red Cross, which is also working to help families stay safe. More information on volunteering and requesting a smoke alarm is available at https://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/greater-pennsylvania/about-us/our-work/home-fire-campaign.html.
“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Pennsylvania rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO, American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.
“This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
The ninth annual American Red Cross Giving Day is March 22, recognizing the people who make the organization’s mission possible — volunteers, blood donors, people trained in lifesaving skills and our supporters — who step up to aid others when help can’t wait.
Supporters can recognize the event by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by big and small disasters.
Anyone who donates blood, plasma or platelets during March will be entered into a drawing to be one of five $3,000 winners.
