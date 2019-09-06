The stars and crew of the History Channel’s “American Pickers” plan to film episodes of the series throughout Pennsylvania in November.
A press release from Cineflix says Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are looking for leads for new episodes for the documentary series that shows the two pickers’ hunt for valuable antiques.
Johnstown stylist and collector Jack Roscetti was featured on the show in January.
Roscetti said the show’s film crew and Wolfe spent more than nine hours in Johnstown last August, much of it inside his Bedford Street salon, which houses his library of vinyl albums, artwork and a shoe collection that includes footwear such as black leather “Beatle” boots that resemble the early 1960s or 1970s-era platform shoes.
“American Pickers” follows Wolfe and Fritz as they look to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, but also meet characters with unique items along the way.
“Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the Cineflix press release says. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
The television show crew is currently looking for leads and is asking anyone with a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques to send in their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
