JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A United States flag now flies atop a new 30-foot pole at Johnstown’s Roxbury Park thanks to the efforts of the city’s American Legion post, along with its auxiliary, sons and riders groups.
A dedication ceremony took place on Memorial Day.
“It’s not just about those who have fallen,” Johnstown American Legion Post 294 Commander Chuck Arnone said. “It’s those that served. That’s why we wanted to do it, to represent all those who served honorably.”
Sons of The American Legion Post 294 Commander Brian Teeter talked about his personal connection to the flag display when organizers of the project gathered on Monday.
“For me, this was probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever got to do,” Teeter said. “It kind of brought tears to my eyes a little bit because my dad was in Vietnam and I never got to do anything like this. It kind of represented him.”
Johnstown Public Works Director Jared Campagna mentioned to Arnone, a member of City Council, that there was no flag at the park.
The Legion groups responded by raising money for the pole and flag.
They accepted donations, while also holding fundraisers, such as 50/50 drawings, sub sales and a spaghetti dinner.
“Whatever it took, we got together as a group to decide what we should do as a Legion family and did different things to raise the money,” Post 294 Adjutant Chuck “Skip” Steiner said.
