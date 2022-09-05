EBENSBURG, Pa. – Hundreds of animals, ranging in size from massive longhorn cattle to tiny rabbits that can be held gently in two hands, are on display this week during the American Legion County Fair.
As always, the livestock exhibition, which also includes horses, sheep, goats and poultry, is one of the most popular and informative attractions during the event held annually at the Cambria County Fairgrounds north of Ebensburg. Produce is also exhibited.
“That, I think, is one of the main reasons the fair is so important,” said Rebecca Williamson, the 2021 American Legion County Fair Queen and the 2022 Alternate Pennsylvania Fair Queen. “The community, whether they’re from farms or not, if they’re coming from cities, they’re coming to just see a showcase of agriculture and how it affects our daily lives.”
The animals, with a few exceptions such as the longhorns, are raised by children in Cambria County 4-H.
“They are learning the value of hard work, dedication,” said Williamson, a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown student who wants to become a veterinarian. “When people come to the fair, they get to see that. They get to see all the hard work. They get to see the animals. Some people don’t even realize where their milk comes from.”
Kayla Woods and Savannah Woods, from Belsano, were among the children displaying rabbits.
“4-H is a good thing to do with the community,” Kayla Woods said. “It opens you up to help your community and gives you a good experience. You get to meet new people who have the same interests as you, and you get to give other people the opportunity to experience what they might not get to experience out in different places.”
Savannah Woods called the fair “a nice place to meet new people, get to know people.”
A smaller-than-usual crowd for a Labor Day attended the fair on Monday, almost certainly due to the frequent rain. But those who showed up got to see the animals, play midway games, enjoy rides, eat festival food and buy items from vendors, including Peter Peppers Pickles, from Lewisburg, and Music Mart TV & Electronics, with locations in Ebensburg and Northern Cambria.
“I love it up here,” said the owner of Peter Peppers Pickles, who identified himself as only “The Pickle Man.” “It’s relatively close. Great people here, great promoters, nice crowd, do a good business here. It’s a nice place to be.”
Bob Gelormino, co-owner of Music Mart TV & Electronics, said the event gives him an opportunity to show new merchandise and connect with customers, including some who might not make it to either shop at other times.
“They actually do come to see us once a year if they don’t come to the store,” Gelormino said. “Yes, they do come to see what else we bring.”
The fair is scheduled to run through Saturday.
