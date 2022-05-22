EBENSBURG, Pa. – Take a chance and support a worthy cause.
Johnstown resident Rebecca Williamson, the American Legion County Fair Queen and the 2022 Alternate Pennsylvania Fair Queen, will hold a basket raffle at 1 p.m. Sunday at American Legion County Fairgrounds, 883 N. Julian St., Ebensburg.
As the county fair queen, Williamson is holding the event as her veterans support project.
“Our fair is unique in that it’s the only fair in the state that’s owned by the American Legion, so we work hand in hand with the legions and our veterans,” the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown junior biology/pre-veterinary major said. “This veterans support project is really something special to our fair.”
Proceeds from the basket raffle will go to United Service Organizations Inc. (USO), which focuses its mission on serving active-duty military members and their families.
Williamson said there will be about 100 baskets up for grabs that have been donated by area businesses and community members.
“There are a lot of different themed baskets, and it’s a big variety,” Williamson said. “There’s summer, beach and red, white and blue baskets, a lot of kids’ baskets, interior design baskets and wine baskets.”
A special raffle will be held for a wooden armoire.
The drawing will begin at 4 p.m.
In addition, food will be available for purchase.
“The main goal is to support the USO to our full availability,” Williamson said. “It’s been a huge team effort, so we’re hoping for a big turnout and seeing the community come together to support a good cause.”
Those interested in donating a basket or making a monetary donation can call Williamson at 814-288-7031 or the county fair office at 814-472-7491.
“We’ll be accepting donations right up until the day of the event,” Williamson said.
There is no admission fee.
Raffle tickets are $5 for 25 tickets.
They can be purchased in advance by calling the fair office or at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.