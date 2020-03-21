An American Girl Family-A-Fair, hosted by Community Arts Center of Cambria County, will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 4 at Sunnehanna Country Club, 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Westmont.
The event will include a buffet-style lunch, arts and crafts activities, a hair and beauty station and vendors selling American Girl clothing, furniture and accessories.
Attendees will be entered to win door prizes, including the chance to win the newest American Girl doll, Joss.
Cost is $48 for adult and child, $33 for an additional adult and $17 for an additional child. Reservations are required by April 1.
Information: 814-255-6515 or www.cacc.org.
