An “American Girl Family-A-Fair” will be held from noon to 3 p.m. June 26 at Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event will include a buffet-style lunch, arts and crafts activities, dance performances, a hair and beauty station and vendors selling American Girl clothing and accessories, according to organizers.
Attendees will be entered to win door prizes, including the chance to win the newest American Girl doll, Kira.
Cost is $48 for an adult and child, $33 for an additional adult and $17 for an additional child. Reservations are required by June 22.
More information is available by calling 814-255-6515 or visiting www.caccc.org.
