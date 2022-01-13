The American Cancer Society’s Daffodil Days will be held through Feb. 22.
Daffodils can be ordered by donating $10 for a bunch or $15 for potted mini-daffodils. Tulips can be ordered by the bunch for a $15 donation. For a $25 donation, donors can order a “Gift of Hope” – bunches of daffodils to be delivered to patients in hospitals, treatment centers and other local facilities.
Flowers will arrive the week of March 21.
For information on ordering flowers, call 330-617-8482 or email shawn.kosior@ cancer.org.
