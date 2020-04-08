The American Cancer Society is hosting a Virtual 5K as a way to encourage people to stay healthy and active while raising funds to support the mission of ACS.
Through April 30, people who register to walk or run the 5K will receive a virtual bib number and a finisher’s badge.
By submitting their personal 5K results, participants become eligible for a special prize drawing.
To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-from-home-virtual-5k-runwalk-tickets-101730629050.
