JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – "America’s Got Talent” winner Kodi Lee will perform at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
Born blind and with autism, Lee rose to worldwide acclaim in 2019 during his run to win Season 14 of NBC’s talent competition.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office.
Information: 814-536-5156, option 5, or www.1stsummitarena.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.