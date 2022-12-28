A bill to allow states to allocate infrastructure funds to treat long-term water pollution caused by acid mine drainage is a step away from becoming law.
The Safeguarding Treatment for the Restoration of Ecosystems from Abandoned Mines (STREAM) Act was passed in Congress as part of a vote to advance the 2023 spending bill.
Three coal country lawmakers – U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Pa., and Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. – were early co-sponsors of the plan, which allows states to use portions of their Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act funds to address AMD-related pollution issues.
“Too many Pennsylvanians have suffered from the effects of acid mine drainage for decades," Casey said "The STREAM Act builds on the success of the infrastructure law and provides financial certainty to Pennsylvania communities looking to clean up water pollution from acid mine drainage. Passing the STREAM Act will improve property values, restore fishing and recreation opportunities, create long-term jobs and support local economies that rely on a clean water supply."
Acid mine drainage continues to pollute rivers and waterways across the state – including many in this region, which was once heavily mined.
“The unprecedented levels of funding in the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act, maximized by the STREAM Act, will help restore safe drinking water, bring impaired ecosystems back to life and, in the process, revive economic and recreational opportunities by eliminating our legacy coal pollution," Cartwright added.
The bill now awaits President Joe Biden's signature to become law.
