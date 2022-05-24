LORETTO, Pa. – Nickolas and Dustin Hyde clearly are powerful young men – each with a list of achievements to show it.
Even the strongest people, though, can be brought low by life’s challenges.
Nick Hyde said he found himself at that point in late March while competing in track and field for St. Francis University.
“At our first meet back, I remember having this mental breakdown,” Nick Hyde said.
A couple of weeks earlier, the Hyde brothers lost their dad, Brian – affectionately known as “Tank” – in an accident when he was struck by a vehicle while clearing snow left by a late-season storm. In the space of 15 months, both parents were gone. Their mother, Lori, died of COVID-19 in December 2020.
Neither of their parents had reached 50.
For Nick Hyde, fortunately, he didn’t have to shoulder the immense emotional burden alone. Dustin just completed his freshman year with Nick in the Red Flash throwing pits.
Leaning on each other, the siblings who rose to athletic prominence at Somerset Area High School found a way to navigate the hardship and channel the grief into success this spring of which their parents would be proud.
“There always were a couple of meets where you’d think about it and it hurts you, and you always have somebody there,” Dustin said.
“They’re watching you.
“They’re pushing for you.
“That was major for both of us because, if we were split up, there’d be times we’d be at a meet and not even want to be there. That happened to me.”
The track and field season doubtless was one that was particularly difficult for the brothers, with Mother’s Day in early May and Father’s Day right around the corner. Plus, the sport had become a family outing for the Hydes.
“Mom and Dad were our biggest supporters,” Dustin said. “They didn’t miss one meet. Dad helped us with what we needed to get to, and Mom was our biggest supporter.
“When Nick traded to (track and field) from baseball, Dad had no clue how to coach us. Dad coached us in everything. He took it upon himself.
“He watched countless YouTube videos. He reached out to a lot of people. We had coaches, but Dad was ‘our coach.’ He was our biggest trainer. He pushed us in everything, and then Mom was there to support you and bring you food when you needed it.”
Brothers, partners
The Hyde parents had been married for 25 years. St. Francis coach Doug Hoover got to know them both while he was recruiting Nick before the older brother won a PIAA gold medal at Somerset as a senior in 2019.
“They were incredibly supportive parents,” Hoover said. “Nick and Dustin’s commitment to their goals has been unwavering. It’s a tribute to what they’re trying to accomplish and to the memory and the legacy of their parents.”
What they’ve accomplished so far is pretty lofty.
Nick holds St. Francis records in the shot put – both indoor and outdoor. He was a Northeast Conference champion and had the Red Flash’s third-best throw of the discus in program history at this year’s NEC championships.
Nick Hyde is one of three Red Flash athletes to qualify for this week’s NCAA Division I preliminaries in Bloomington, Indiana. He will compete Wednesday, along with St. Francis teammates Joshua Dinges (javelin) and Ardonntrell Williams (110-meter hurdles).
Although he’s been throwing at St. Francis for three years, Nick is only a sophomore in eligibility because his career took place during the COVID pandemic.
Dustin Hyde is up there on the Red Flash’s throwing charts, too – already in the top seven all-time in the indoor and outdoor shot put and the outdoor discus. He won a state high school gold medal in the Class 3A shot put two years after his older brother did.
“I knew I would never get a partner that good at any other school,” Dustin said of following Nick to St. Francis when many younger siblings might be driven to get out of what they perceived as their older brother’s considerable shadow.
“You can always get somebody that’s stronger than you and things will happen to break you apart.
“But having somebody that’s stronger than you and related to you, they’ll push you and be happy for you.”
Shared success
Nick was named the male performer of the year at the St. Francis track and field awards banquet. The Hydes were co- recipients of the Fr. Dan Sinisi Inspiration Award.
“The season went pretty good,” Nick said. “I hit some pretty big numbers in the last couple of weeks.
“We try to feed off each other.”
Since graduating from high school, the Hydes have moved to Alverton in Westmoreland County. The brothers’ personalities might be complementary, might be opposite, depending on when you catch them and what happens to be the current topic.
“There’s times where it can turn out to be a brawl,” Dustin joked.
Nick describes it as “yin and yang,” he being the more measured and serious brother, Dustin the more outgoing and likely to speak off the cuff.
“The first question I usually get is, ‘Are you two roommates?’ Nick said with a smile. “ ‘Absolutely not.’ ”
Their parents’ influence, though, is ever-present.
Above all, Brian and Lori taught their sons about being good sportsmen, good teammates and good friends.
“He could be failing,” Dustin said. “As long as someone else he was helping was succeeding, he was happy.”
Comfort, support
Having their parents in the stands, at the field or by the pits with them left Nick and Dustin with a lot of good memories – especially concerning when Nick decided to give throwing a try and Brian jumped in to help.
“That was something,” Nick said. “There were moments we’d look at each other and we’d say, ‘Well, we don’t know what the hell is going on. We don’t know what we’re doing.’ ”
It’s apparent, though, they all figured it out together. The Hydes still are doing that.
Nick looked back again to that first meet of the outdoor season when he thought of his parents and broke down.
Dustin was there to lend a hand, to lend a shoulder, to lend his comfort – and the pair’s season took off, even with heavy hearts.
“Dustin was right there,” Nick said. “ ‘Everything’s fine. It’s just a meet. Let’s get over it.’ It’s great to have that person there to understand each other, because it’s hard to talk to someone about what’s going on and them still not understanding.
“It was great having that person there to understand the situation.”
Nick and Dustin have each other, but they don’t feel alone, either.
“It’s definitely a hard season, but we try to stay positive,” Nick said. “We know they’re up there, watching us. They’re always with us, waiting for us to do bigger and better things.”
