JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Using memorization exercises and active lessons, representatives from the Pittsburgh Festival Opera this month have taught students at both campuses of Johnstown’s Divine Mercy Catholic Academy about opera.
“The big thing they learn is what an opera is and how that’s different from a play or musical,” Pittsburgh opera teaching artist Aaron Gray said.
The one-hour classes are part of an outreach program the opera does with schools to spread information about the art form. Every Monday in March, the teaching artists visited the schools and worked with students in K-3, K-4, kindergarten and first grade.
Ryan Woodruff, school principal, said the program was held in March because it’s Music Appreciation Month. The students participated in the same program last year, but that had to be done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s always an exciting time,” Woodruff said.
He has a daughter in the school who he said has enjoyed every moment of the experience. She hasn’t stopped singing the songs since she was taught them, he said.
Two other students, Javin Kukura and Addi Wharton, both first-graders, have had just as much fun. The pair said they like singing the songs and playing the games.
“It’s fun,” Wharton said.
Each day for the past four weeks, Gray has guided the students through dancing and singing activities and told them about the story of “Rapunzel,” which the opera’s full cast is performing now.
“Each day is a little different,” he said.
On Monday, the last day of the program, Gray combined everything he’d taught the students into one run-through of the story synopsis.
That involved having the learners bring in stuffed animals to set up a pretend forest, complete with a tower from which Rapunzel let down her hair, and everyone performing a part. Some students were the damsels, while others were the princes, the balladier and the witch.
As Gray read through the synopsis, the students would chime in with their part, such as, “Rapunzel, Rapunzel, let down your hair.”
“I’ve have a really great time with the kids,” he said.
His fellow teaching artist, Julia Gray, works with the younger students.
“They really are catching on,” she said.
Overall, the two said the program has been well-received and the students are good to work with.
“They’ve been a lot of fun,” Aaron Gray said.
First-grade teacher Carrie Garlesky has also enjoyed the experience.
“I like how it incorporates the singing and music aspect to match the definitions,” she said. “It’s been very interesting."
