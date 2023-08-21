JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An Altoona woman has been charged with conspiring with a group of thieves who allegedly stole more than $2,300 in money from a Pennsylvania Skill machine in Kimmel Township in 2021.
According to state police in Bedford, Jhimenna Rachell Torres, 20, was one of four people who worked together to take cash from the machine, which was inside Wright Milling Co.
One participant allegedly told police that the group allegedly planned on breaking into the machine at 2 a.m Dec. 3, 2021, because they believed no cameras were installed inside the shop.
However, the shop’s owner installed cameras during the weeks prior, and surveillance captured images of one man reaching into a machine after hours, state police said.
Torres was jailed after failing to post 10% of her $25,000 bond.
A warrant also has been issued for another alleged accomplice in the incident, online court documents show.
