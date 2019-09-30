SOMERSET – An Altoona woman was arrested on Sunday, accused of trying to smuggle illegal drugs into SCI-Laurel Highlands in Somerset, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Tina Louise Shaw, 41, of the 200 block of East Beech Court, with contraband, possession of a controlled substance and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, prison officials said they had monitored telephone calls between Shaw and Zakkary Ryan Mannarino indicating that she was planning to bring drugs into the facility located at 5706 Glades Pike.
Prison officials confronted Shaw when she arrived at the prison, and she admitted to having illegal drugs inside the tampon that she was wearing, the complaint said.
Troopers alleged that Shaw was carrying 26 Suboxone strips.
Shaw was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.
