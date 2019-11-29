An Altoona Pennsylvania Lottery retailer sold a $1 million-winning $1 Million Merry & Bright Scratch-Off ticket.
Fefi’s Grocery, 300 E. Grant Ave., receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The Scratch-Off $1 Million Merry & Bright is a $20 game that offers five top prizes of $1 million. To determine if they have won a prize, players can review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. Winners should immediately sign the back of the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.